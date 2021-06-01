VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.57.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01.
In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
