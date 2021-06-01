VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

