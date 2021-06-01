Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

VTRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.40 million and a P/E ratio of 28.65. Vitru has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.00.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

