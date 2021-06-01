Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.
VTRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.40 million and a P/E ratio of 28.65. Vitru has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
