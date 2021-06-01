Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.34 million.

Shares of VITL stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.25 million and a P/E ratio of 81.89. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,487 shares of company stock worth $4,224,135 in the last 90 days.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.