Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VPG. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.69 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

