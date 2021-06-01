Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSH. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

