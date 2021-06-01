Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 126,411.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,062,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

