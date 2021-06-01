Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.14 ($117.82).

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €92.92 ($109.32) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €92.11 and a 200-day moving average of €87.22. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.