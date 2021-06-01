ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

VRAY has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $951.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ViewRay by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

