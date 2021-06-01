Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Down 1.5%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 184,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 219,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $310.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.