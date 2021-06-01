VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Up 11.5% This Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $25.71 million and $1.59 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01023777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.18 or 0.09904811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091453 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

