Vid (VI) Achieves Market Cap of $729,601.81

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $729,601.81 and approximately $35,140.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 93,178,535% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00153734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.01023184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.86 or 0.09850077 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.