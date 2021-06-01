VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CSF stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,529,000.

