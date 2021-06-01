VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CSF stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $61.87.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
