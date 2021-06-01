Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Shares Down 4.1%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 43,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 58,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

