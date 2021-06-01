Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Vicor posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.70. 6,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. Vicor has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $214,138.34. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,105 shares of company stock valued at $677,001. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

