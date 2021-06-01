Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $179.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

