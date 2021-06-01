Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

