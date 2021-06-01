Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $208.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

