Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRRM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. 21,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,817. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

