Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $324,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.