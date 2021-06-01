Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of BYD opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,066 shares of company stock valued at $9,880,877. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

