Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

