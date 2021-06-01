Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

