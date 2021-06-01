Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $330.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

