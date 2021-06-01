Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

