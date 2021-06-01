Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 136 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $877.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $888.29. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $837.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

