Venus (XVS) Market Cap Reaches $315.75 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $31.32 or 0.00087222 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $315.75 million and $98.44 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,941.79 or 1.00077212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001110 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,079,830 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

