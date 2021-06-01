Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -218.36 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

