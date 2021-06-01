Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Mission Wealth Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $73,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,701,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $218.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

