Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,321. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

