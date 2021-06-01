Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30.

