Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.