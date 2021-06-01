Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,879. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.