Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report sales of $747.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $761.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $736.93 million. Valvoline posted sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 556,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 151,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,625. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

