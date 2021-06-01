Valor Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51,226.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $51,226.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00082532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.53 or 0.01006689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.26 or 0.09807126 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

