Validity Price Hits $3.65 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Validity has a market cap of $15.75 million and approximately $12,907.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00010048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $235.18 or 0.00647504 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,317,382 coins and its circulating supply is 4,315,039 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

