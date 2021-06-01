UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Short Interest Up 55.7% in May

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,500,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the April 29th total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

