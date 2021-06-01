Uptrennd (1UP) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $234,148.93 and $5.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00198452 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

