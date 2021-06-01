Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Upstart stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.50. 13,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.65. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $171.87.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.56.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

