Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.54

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 11045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

