Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.54

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 11045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07.
In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.
About Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
