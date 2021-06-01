Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,178. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

