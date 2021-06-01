uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $66.79 Average PT from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,209. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in uniQure by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.