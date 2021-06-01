UNICORN Token Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 51.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $77,460.83 and approximately $44.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 64.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00073309 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

