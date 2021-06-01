Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $376.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $361.00 to $376.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.22.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.53. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.