Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.84. 24,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.53. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

