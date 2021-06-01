Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.

ULTA stock opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

