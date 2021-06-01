UIL Limited (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) declared a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UTL opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £221.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. UIL has a twelve month low of GBX 145.60 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 266 ($3.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.05.

In related news, insider Alison Hill acquired 3,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,457.10 ($11,049.26).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

