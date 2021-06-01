Tygh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $708,000 Investment in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alamo Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,964,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $408,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

