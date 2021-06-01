TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. 108,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,414. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.