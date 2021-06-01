TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.35.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.81. 55,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $386.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

