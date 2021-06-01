TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSKR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 2,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

